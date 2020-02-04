Photostory: The Galleries at CSU opens spring exhibition

By Nick Hawks

A&E Editor

It was a night of celebration on Jan. 31, as The Galleries at Cleveland State University had its opening reception for the spring exhibition,”Timeless Vision: Earth, Sea, and Sky.”

“This exhibition is intended to celebrate the sublime beauty of the landscape without dwelling on the pressing issues of the natural world in this time of environmental crisis,” says the Cleveland State’s website. “The exhibition is an attempt to examine the various ways in which artists perceive the wonders of the world and give us a sense of our place in a very large universe.”

The exhibition features landscapes with Valence Davillier III, Michael Greenwald, A.D. Peters, Annie Peters, Thomas Pickarski, Alan Paine Radebaugh, John Sargent III and Richard Vaux. Curation was done by Assistant Gallery Director, Kendall C. Christian.

The opening reception ran from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and came with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and water bottles. There were around 50 people in attendance, dressed casually.

The exhibition will be open until April 11. Viewing hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from noon until 5 p.m. They are open Thursday and Saturday from noon until 7 p.m. and closed on Sunday, Monday and holidays. In addition, every Thursday night there will be a “Thursday Art Talk,” with artists, professors and curators from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Galleries are located at 1307 Euclid Avenue and are open to the public, free for all to attend.

For more information, go to http://class.csuohio.edu/art-gallery/art-gallery.